Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has granted bail to Raja Arshid, main accused in murder case of Fahd Malik, nephew of former chairman Senate Mohammad Mian Soomro.

Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi took up Fahd Malik murder case for hearing Tuesday. The accused including Noman Khokhar, Raja Arshid and Hashim appeared in the court.

The court approved bail plea of Raja Arshid against surety bond valuing Rs 500000.Name of accused Raja Arshid is there in ECL. The hearing of the case has been adjourned till May 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that 20 parliamentarians from UK had written a letter to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Nisar Saqib for justice in barrister Fahd Malik case. Raja Arshid the main accused in the case was arrested on August 29, 2016 at Pak-Afghan border Torkham while fleeing to Afghanistan.

Raja Arshid said he wanted to go to Europe via Afghanistan. A clash had taken place between Malik brothery and Khokhar brothery on August 15, 2016 in F-10 sector Islamabad and the accused had gunned down Fahd Malik.