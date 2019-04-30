Share:

British American Tobacco (BAT) Regional Director for the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Guy Meldrum Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office on Tuesday.

The regional director presented a donation cheque worth Rs5 million for ‘Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund to the prime minister, PM media office press release said.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited also pledged a donation of Rs20 million for Prime Minister Shelter Home project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion, appreciated BAT’s contribution towards the dam fund and shelter home project.