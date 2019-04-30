Share:

A Chinese delegation from three major Chinese publishers and four animation companies visited the school of media and communication at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) in Lahore.

The delegation was organised by Pak-China Global Culture Link (pvt) CEO Ltd LiYi and led by Deputy General Manager Ma Wenliang, Director and Principal of Pakistan Ning Xing Chinese Language School Wang Hua.

Professor Dr Shaiq Jullandhry, Dr Muhammad Yousaf, and Fahad Anis welled the delegation and exchanged views with them on publishing facilities, cultural exchange and cooperation projects.

The delegation visited the UCP radio and web television and appreciated the state of the art facilities available at the school.