Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for modernizing education in the country since contemporary trends in the education system were vital for national progress and development.

Addressing the 21st Convocation of Bahria University, he said developed countries had improved their education systems by establishing resourceful institutions and synchronizing them with newest market demands.

He urged universities to produce graduates in accordance with the requirements of country’s development.

The president emphasized research and development departments in universities to provide opportunities to students for transforming their acquired academic knowledge into practical practices.

He further asked students for active participation in activities in the R&D sector. “Pondering new means of knowledge and conducting researches are the keys for nations’ development,” he said adding there were innovative techniques and methodologies available for knowledge acquiring in the modern era of education.

Congratulating the graduating students, the president said parents and teachers had brought them to this memorable day for which students must be thankful to them.

He stressed for practising moral teachings of Islam in their lives and said Islam had brought social revolution by uplifting deprived segments of society.

He said Islam provided all basic rights to underprivileged and minorities. “All religions teach for peace, justice and love,” he added.

The president advised the students to put their energies simultaneously for social betterment and national development.

He further reminded the students to keep alive Pakistan’s national culture and social values.

The president also lauded contribution of Bahria University in producing professionals in diverse fields.

The president distributed medals to position holders and conferred degrees on graduating students. The convocation was attended by a large number of students, parents and university’s faculty members.