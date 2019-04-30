Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court yesterday exempted former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for a second time.

He was required to appear in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The former CM’s lawyer told the court that his client was in London in connection with his medical treatment and should be exempted for three weeks.

However, Hamza Shehbaz was present in the court and he marked his presence on the register.

Hamza Shehbaz, who is leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is due to appear before NAB Lahore today to answer questions from where an amount of about Rs 210 million had landed in the account of Ayesha Ahad, his former wife.

A questionnaire has already been given to him to enable him to answer the questions.

To reach source of the money in question, the NAB has adopted an interesting methodology.

It summoned Hamza’s former brother-in-law last Friday. In the light of answers given by him the anti-corruption watchdog called up Hamza for Tuesday. And in the light of what he tells the NAB, her former spouse Ayesha Ahad will be called up for May 3.

It is alleged that the amount in question ultimately was credited to accounts of the Sharifs.

The mother and two sisters of Hamza are also facing NAB investigations for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB had first summoned them for investigations to its Thoker Niaz Baig offices. However, subsequently, the chairman cancelled the summons and issued the female respondents questionnaires.

It is said that all three ladies have still not answered those questions.

Meanwhile, the NAB arrested a patwari who had been defrauding the people with support of land grabbers.

According to sources, accused Rana Sajwar had also support of revenue officials. His co-accused: Syed Baqar, Safdar Abbas and Sher Abbas have been looting the people through manipulation of ‘fards’ (mutation record).