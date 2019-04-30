Share:

Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Jahangir has said that the incumbent government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the countrymen.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Aftab Jahangir said the government was also making efforts to streamline the national institutions.

He said that the deprivations of 70 years could not be eliminated in just eight months. The opposition should show patience and cooperate with the government to resolve the national issues, he urged.

The PTI MNA said that every individual must play constructive role to tackle the challenges being faced by the country. The positive approach by the people, he said, would help to make a prosperous Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he stated, "Tax rates must be reduced to bring non-filers in the tax-net as it will also boost the confidence of people on their departments."

He said that by giving incentives to people would help in socio-economic development of the country, adding everyone should understand that miss-use of power would derail the system rather to solve the problems.