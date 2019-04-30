Share:

The scorching heat has continued to grip Karachi as the temperature has touched 41 degrees today.

Following the sweltering weather conditions, emergency has been imposed in government hospitals while 115 heatstroke centres have also been established by the local government to facilitate the people.

Doctors have also advised the public to keep themselves safe from the sunlight and use plenty of water.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had issued an alert for Karachi, stating that during the first three days of May, maximum temperatures during the day will range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius as the sea breeze halts.

“Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during daytime. Authorities and all stakeholders are requested to take precautionary measures and keep themselves abreast for update from Met Office,” it said in a statement.

The low pressure in the Arabian Sea hampers routine sea breeze to the city during the heat wave and hot and dry winds could blow from north and northwest, the heat wave warning centre said.

Earlier, at least 1200 people died while 40,000 suffered in a scorching heat spell that began in June 2015 and continued for more than five days.