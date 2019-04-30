Share:

The Indian army has said it has spotted giant footprints that supposedly belong to the mythical creature 'yeti' in the Himalayas.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," the army wrote on its Twitter page late on Monday.

However, many Twitter users have not been convinced or impressed by the Army's peculiar finding.

The Yeti, also called the Abominable Snowman, is an ape-like animal that is said to inhabit remote mountainous territories in various parts of the world. While most scientists believe that the Yeti is no more than a myth and part of popular culture, others say that it could be a relic hominid that has not yet been discovered.