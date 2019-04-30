Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the police to submit the record on the basis of which Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi had been arrested.

Led by Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan, a two-member bench was hearing bail petitions filed by TLP leader Pir Afzal Qadri and others.

Justice Qasim Khan reprimanded police officials over absence of the investigation officer and observed that apparently police had arrested Rizvi under confinement orders instead of the case lodged against him.

The bench directed the SP (investigation) and the investigation officer concerned to appear before the court at all future hearings on the bail petitions.

Rizvi’s counsel pleaded that police apprehended his client on the basis of an illegal case. He said there was no evidence that the TLP chief was involved in incitement to violence.

The counsel for the petitioner rejected the allegations levelled against the TLP leaders who had been accused of issuing statements against the Pakistan Army and the judiciary and delivering provocative speeches against the release of Aasia Bibi, Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

The bench asked if the Constitution has clauses against speaking up against institutions. It said, “Doesn’t this merit filing a treason case if a clause of the Constitution is violated?”

Rizvi’s counsel informed the court that the PTI had staged sit-ins and the media had shown the same. On this, Justice Qasim Khan said the court would not take notice on media reports. “We will make a decision on the basis of what is in the file,” he said.

He said the case against Rizvi was lodged on Nov 23, 2018 and he was arrested on Jan 2 under the confinement order.

The counsel said that police had completed the investigation and dentition of Rizvi was illegal. He said that his client had been in jail for the last six months, and requested the court to accept his pail petition. The court adjourned the hearing until May 2.

Earlier, the LHC had hinted at releasing Rizvi if he gives in writing that he will not create a law and order situation in the country. On Rizvi’s refusal to do so, the court remarked that the case pertaining to his bail would be decided on merit. The court had withdrawn the amnesty it was earlier willing to give to Rizvi.

Petition for presidential

system referendum dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed as not maintainable a petition calling for a national referendum in the country for the enforcement of presidential form of government as the parliamentary system has failed to deliver.

The petition had also demanded the selection of NAB chairman and the Chief Election Commissioner through referendum.

The petitioner was of the view that the political tug-of-war going at present had almost bankrupted the state; there was no public interest legislation as a result of which people were getting no relief.

Justice Aminuddin Khan, after hearing, dismissed the petition.