Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan is embracing her grey hair graciously, and in doing so, she is breaking away from the industry’s obsession with the youth.

In her latest Instagram post, the superstar admitted she was starting to look and feel older but said that she was quite liking it.

“I saw these pictures and thought - ‘Damn I look older’. I do. I feel it. In my bones. On my face. The white strands in my hair. And I quite like it - not nearly as much as I love the kid in me, but it’s getting there x,” she captioned her photos.

In the photos, the actor is donning a pleated midnight blue sari by designer duo Menahel and Mehreen, and has a fresh and glowy makeup, complete with a simple ponytail. Rounding up her look are diamond and emerald-encrusted drop earrings.