The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday completed its probe against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the assets beyond means case.

NAB Karachi has asked the accountability board’s chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal to file a reference in the case.

Durrani who is being investigated in three cases pertaining to illegal appointments, accumulating assets beyond means and embezzlement of funds was arrested by NAB on February 20.

On April 26, the Sindh High Court ordered NAB to wrap up the investigation against Durrani in four weeks.

NAB Karachi has also sent recommendations for a supplementary reference to be filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kamran Michael and an inquiry to be launched Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) corruption case.