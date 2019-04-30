Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that no corruption is involved in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Shaukat Yousafzai said only a propaganda is being done against the government. We accept that delay has been made in the project but no corruption occurred in the BRT project, he added.

He said that for first time in the history, the country is heading towards the right direction. Propaganda is being run against BRT project at every level but corruption of not even a single penny has been done in the project, he claimed.

The Provincial Minister for Information said that previous governments have jacked up the country's loan to 30,000 billion. Country has been plundered ruthlessly for the last 10 years, he added.

He went on to say that money was transferred abroad through money laundering. Former leaders have made their properties but didn't think about country. When opposition is asked about their looted money then they say that democracy is under threat and they will not allow this government to work if it says them to return the looted money, he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the incumbent government will not let off these dacoits and robbers of country.