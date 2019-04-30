Share:

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub on Tuesday has said since August last, PTI government has not passed on over 150 billion rupees to consumers and provided a shield to the people.

In a policy statement in the National Assembly, he said petroleum prices are less in Pakistan as compare to oil-importing nations in the region, which include China, Turkey, India and South Africa.

He said Hi-Speed diesel prices per litre are 173.73 rupees in Pakistan, whereas its cost is 128.42 rupees in China, 130.10 in India, 140.31 in South Africa, and 164.05 rupees in Turkey. Petrol prices in Pakistan are 98.90 rupees per litre, while its rate in China is 144.50 rupees per litre, India 143.28, South Africa 151.54, and Turkey 180.46 rupees.

Omar Ayub said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet deliberated upon the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority regarding petroleum prices.

He said that it has been decided to refer the matter to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for further debate and final decision to determine petroleum prices.