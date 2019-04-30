Share:

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has auctioned its 12 vehicles in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive.

The auction of the cars is carried out on the instructions of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the official source at OPF told.

The source said the special assistant lauded the efforts of OPF’s Managing Director, Amir Sheikh for ensuring transparency in the auction process.

As a result of the auction, he said, the OPF would receive Rs. 7,149,385, adding that the foundation would be able to save more than Rs 1,800,000 annually in terms of fuel expense.

It would also help reduce repair and maintenance by Rs 1,300,000 per year, he said.

In a statement issued by the overseas ministry, Zulfikar Bukhari has said the amount received through auction would be spent on the welfare of the Overseas Pakistanis.

Following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the overseas ministry was promoting simplicity in its attached departments, Zulfi Bukhari added.

The government was determined to promote transparency in its institutions, he said and added that saving and simplicity was imperative for the country at this crucial stage.