PESHAWAR - Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-II in a crackdown against violators of corona lockdown in parts of Peshawar arrested 60 persons during the last five days and sealed various shops.
The TMA team led by Administrator Qadeer Nasir on Wednesday arrested over one dozen shopkeepers over violation of lockdown and ignoring precautionary measures and registered cases against them.
The TMA team also carried out surprise visits in areas of Main Warsak Road, Pajjagi Road, and Canal Road after Iftar to implement the government’s SOPs with regard to the corona lockdown. The TMA team included Taxation Officer Anwar Saddat, TMA Town-II Engr Noman Tariq and Enforcement Officer-I Engr. Zeeshan while supported by SHO police station Machani Sajjad Ahmad and Army conducted operation.