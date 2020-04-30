Share:

PESHAWAR - Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-II in a crackdown against violators of corona lockdown in parts of Peshawar arrested 60 persons during the last five days and sealed various shops.

The TMA team led by Adminis­trator Qadeer Nasir on Wednesday arrested over one dozen shopkeep­ers over violation of lockdown and ignoring precautionary measures and registered cases against them.

The TMA team also carried out sur­prise visits in areas of Main Warsak Road, Pajjagi Road, and Canal Road after Iftar to implement the govern­ment’s SOPs with regard to the coro­na lockdown. The TMA team includ­ed Taxation Officer Anwar Saddat, TMA Town-II Engr Noman Tariq and Enforcement Officer-I Engr. Zeeshan while supported by SHO police sta­tion Machani Sajjad Ahmad and Army conducted operation.