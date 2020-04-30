Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday while announcing the provision of Emergency Health Services 1122 in the jails said that it is our primary responsibility to alleviate the suffering of the prisoners. Aleem visited Kot Lakhpat Jail. Relevant officers were also present on the occasion. The Minister while terming the Kot Lakhpat Jail as a model said that other jails would also be made like this, adding that 2 or 4 jails from Central and South Punjab would be made model. "The upgradation of jails is mandatory for which all resources would be utilized," he said. Aleem also directed the concerned officials to start construction of double storey new barracks on emergency basis and to make 48 cells functional in Kot Lakhpat Jail functional. He went on to say that every prisoner should get basic human facilities, adding that the government will improve kitchens, toilets and daily necessities in prisons.