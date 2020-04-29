Share:

ATTOCK - The local administration in various parts of Attock has sprung into action against profiteering after complaints of price hike of essential commodities.

In district Attock, the officials of district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar raided various markets and bazars to check the lockdown situation at commercial centers and observance of COVID-19 advisory.

He found massive irregularities by shopkeepers and sealed around 100 shops in the city. Talking to newsmen, Mr Qammar said that the shops would remain sealed till May 9.

He said that shoes, cloth, garments, hosiery, cosmetics and mobile phone shops were found opened in Meena bazaar in sheer violation of COVID-19 advisory and section 144 imposed by the government.