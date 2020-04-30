ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Christian Turner yesterday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the latest developments of coronavirus pandemic.
They also exchanged views over the regional and global matters, a foreign ministry statement said.
FM Qureshi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the United Kingdom due to coronavirus and show solidarity with the British nation.
The foreign minister lauded the services doctors and paramedical staff around the world for bravely fighting the COVID-19.
The British HC thanked FM Qureshi for facilitating the repatriation of UK citizens from Pakistan. Turner also praised the steps of the Pakistani government for the containing the spread of the virus.