ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Chris­tian Turner yesterday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the latest develop­ments of coronavirus pandemic.

They also exchanged views over the regional and global matters, a foreign ministry statement said.

FM Qureshi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Unit­ed Kingdom due to coronavirus and show solidarity with the Brit­ish nation.

The foreign minister lauded the services doctors and paramedical staff around the world for bravely fighting the COVID-19.

The British HC thanked FM Qureshi for facilitating the repatri­ation of UK citizens from Pakistan. Turner also praised the steps of the Pakistani government for the containing the spread of the virus.