From International Relations perspective, there can be three suggested levels of analysis; individual, state and system level of analysis, to examine political, economic and social changes and their possible implications in the international system. The definitions of words fear, chaos and anarchy are driven from Safire’s political dictionary to develop a shared perspective. The term security appears ubiquitous and all the verbiage devoted to Covid-19 leads some people to postulate that the military jingoism had thwarted welfare budgets across the globe, but the non-traditional security paradigm will now rule the international system –the very thought is simply chimeric.

There is no greater fear than losing a life. National leaders and policy makers will surely combat any possible challenge or threat to thousands of lives of citizens, irrespective of cast, color, creed, gender or class. The fear has made questionable social norms, beliefs, taboos and even religion. Fear of Covid-19 threat is looming powerfully without physical appearance and prevails around everything you eat, drink and touch. Survival against fear has become national moto. Nation-states in return have suspended all national activities from every walk of life by declaring it as a challenge to national security.

Politically, fear has profound significance at the state level of analysis. Because the political leaders are supposed to take bold decisions rather than noble lies to protect their Kallipolis state. Threats to any sector of multifaceted concept of security are dealt with iron hands by political leaders. National security advisors think beyond the box against the dark shadows of fear, either it demands them to sacrifice their ideological rigidity, challenge religious belief, break social norms, and switch economic paradigms or prioritize state over individuals. Chaos at system level demands statism at state level to combat any type of anarchy through self-help rather collective efforts. Covid-19 is truly testing the credibility, vision and decision making for political leaders at state level rather than system level.

Previously fear of global threat used to bring centuries or decades old political rivals on the diplomatic table but covid-19 has put leadership around the globe in quarantine within their national boundaries.

Economics is considered the strongest muscle of nation-states to cater multifaceted national security challenges in 21st century as extolled by Copenhagen school of thought in security studies. Covid-19 has devastated national economies in the first round of its outburst. It hasn’t only endangered the survivability but generated mass chaos of alarming speculations of the great economic depression of the century. National policies everywhere are relying on national economic capacities, and pushing governments, institutions and individuals towards statism. In this situation, rising anarchy at system level is compelling nations-states to hold economic reigns centrally by capitalist and liberal economies to restrain their nations from falling in the realm of Marxism and its variants. Realist question here, if it is not a self-help to encounter multifaceted security then what?

The social dynamics of fear is a threat to social values, practices, customs, norms, traditions, lifestyle and freedom of practicing religious gatherings. Failure of all heuristic methods to curb fear of COVID-19 have further aggravated chaos at least partially in the social sphere of national life. Nation-States are designing policies to fight against Covid-19 by promoting their cultural identity. As Covid-19 has arch hold everywhere in the world so a large number of nation-states are believing in self-help rather than cry of collective help.

Today, when individuals are locked down by national governments across the globe. It is military or paramilitary forces that are marching in all corners of countriesaround world. The responsibility and reliability is more increased from protecting national borders to public properties. Therefore, standards of statism have modernized at this time and engaging national militaries with more technologists and medical doctors to break any possible anarchy with self- help is the order of the day.

Mr. Zulqarnain is an associate lecturer at University of Gujrat and Doctoral candidate of International Relations & Political Science at Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.