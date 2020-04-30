PESHAWAR - District Health Officer DHO Nowshera Dr Gulman Shah, Zahoor Khan, along with a computer operator tested positive for corona virus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday.
Talking to journalists, DHO Dr Gulman Shah said that he himself felt symptoms of the disease and later he was tested in a public health laboratory Peshawar where he was declared corona positive.
He said that due to very limited resources and frontline worker, he visited congested streets, health centers, and held meeting with relevant departments like Administration, Local government and Rescue 1122 regarding pandemic and its control.
He said that he has put himself in isolation and adopted precautionary measures. At last he also gave massages to public to avoid gatherings and adopt social distancing, sanitize their hands as there is increase in number of positive cases.
On the other hand, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi yesterday through a surveillance chip and drone cameras reviewed police steps against covid-19 in Peshawar as well as other districts of the province and issued necessary instructions to the police highups for implementation of the government directives given during Ramadan.
Through the drone cameras, the IGP checked city patrolling police duty points in different parts of Peshawar. Besides this, the IGP also reviewed the duty of police officials on quarantine centers in district Nowshera, Upper Dir, Mansehra, Mardan and Haripur.