ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops along Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the COAS was briefed about latest situation, Indian troops’ frequent Cease Fire Violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC and Pakistan Army’s response.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high-morale of troops, COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism. “Blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris & unethical targeting of civil population in AJ& K is unacceptable. Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability,” COAS emphasised.

“Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity & territorial integrity of motherland at all costs,” COAS reiterated.

COAS also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and proactive assistance to the government of AJ&K in fighting coronavirus. Army will continue to support National effort against pandemic, COAS concluded.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.

