KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking his release on bail in a case pertaining to alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The former opposition leader filed a bail petition in the apex court’s Karachi registry through his counsel Senator Mian Raza Rabbani. He moved the top court after the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur turned down his plea for post-arrest bail. He stated in his petition that the corruption watchdog had so far failed to produce corroborative evidence against him. Assailing the SHC’s verdict on his bail application, he argued the high court failed to take into account certain facts presented before it in his favour. Khursheed Ahmed Shah pleaded with the top court to grant him post-arrest bail in the case.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) circuit bench Sukkur on April 22 rejected an application filed by the PPP lawmaker seeking his release on bail in the assets case. The PPP leader is in jail on judicial remand. He is facing charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.