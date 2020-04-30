Share:

Islamabad - NAB, on Wednesday, has issued arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif as per law due to his alleged involvement in the case as the then chief minister of Punjab and decided to file request in respected accountability court for declaring Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clarified that Nawaz Sharif was summoned several times in Mir Shakil ur Rehman land case to record his statement as he was Chief Minister at that time but Nawaz Sharif did not appear before NAB Lahore.

The law will take its course in this regard. NAB is an institution working for the eradication of corruption and recovering looted money from corrupt elements. NAB always believes in performing its national duties as per law.