Share:

ISLAMABAD-There is seldom a negative character in a drama that draws you in hook line and sinker. A negative character that actually manages to make the audience truly understand its envy and emotions is what truly makes it successful. Mahira in Khoob Seert played by Nimrah Khan is one character that has been orchestrated flawlessly. Nimrah Khan exquisitely portrays the classic abilities of this character that stem from insecurities that Mahira faces in life. Being separated from the love of her life sets Mahira on a destructive path and the whole story of the drama revolves around it. Her quest to reunite with the love of her life, Sammar played by Agha Ali is actually a pretty intense journey. There is also another character played by Kiran Haq named Dilkash who is Mahira’s best friend and also Sammar’s other wife.