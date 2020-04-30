Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committing war crimes in Indian-occupied Kashmir under the cover of the virus pandemic.

In a statement on social networking platform Twitter, the premier said that India was violating the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing the genocide of the people of occupied Kashmir.

"Under cover of COVID19 global pandemic, the Modi Govt with its fascist Hindutva Supremacist RSS-driven ideology continues its war crimes in IOJK," he said in his message on Twitter.

"...as it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention by continuing its genocide of Kashmiris: & by attempting to change the demography in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," he added.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to take notice of these war crimes by India in violations of 4th Geneva Convention and international humanitarian laws.