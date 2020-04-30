Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court wants to know what conditions wine shops have to meet to get a licence to sell liquor.

The Excise director said that they were allowed to open wine shops in non-Muslim neighbourhoods. The court was hearing a petition against licences given to liquor shops.

The court has asked the Sindh Government and excise department, among others, to submit their replies in the case by May 11.

A reply has also been summoned from the owner of a wine shop.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the respondents should present details of other similar cases heard by higher courts.