HAFIZABAD-The Higher Education Commission (ECP) has approved the establishment of sub-campus of the Government College University, Faisalabad in Hafizabad. The approval has been accorded on the request of PTI MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti.

According to the directives issued by Dr M Mazhar Saeed, Director General (P&D) the HEC, it has been decided to establish the sub-campus of GCU Faisalabad at Hafizabad. He requested the GCU Faisalabad vice chancellor to take necessary steps in this regard so that academic activities can be initiated as early as possible in the new campus. He added that HEC will provide financial support to the GCUF as per provision of the PC-1 (establishment of sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level-phase-1).

The local citizens have appreciated the MNA for fulfilling his election promise regarding the establishment of a university campus to enable the youth of the district get higher education at their doorsteps.

PROTEST AGAINST SHO

FOR RELEASING RUSTLERS

The villagers of Wachoki Kalan have staged a protest against Kassoki Police SHO Zafar Iqbal for freeing cattle-lifters who were overpowered by the villagers. They said that about eleven cattle-lifters stormed into the dera of Zulfiqar, son of Muhammad Shafi Rajput a few days ago and loaded seven buffaloes worth Rs1.4 million onto a truck. The police failed to register a case against the accused despite repeated requests.

However, they overpowered two cattle-lifters but the SHO set them at liberty and refused to register a case against the rustlers and instead threatened the complainants with dire consequences, they maintained.

They have appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister and the Punjab IG Police to order immediate arrest of the accused and take stern action against the SHO and others officials who freed the accused.