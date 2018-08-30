Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Karate Federation gave a splendid welcome to the first Pakistani sportswoman to win a bronze medal in Asian Games 2018. Hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community, Nargis Hameed won the medal in Karate by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia. Upon her return to Pakistan, the 19-year-old medalist and her fellow Pakistani players were showered with flower petals. Speaking to media, Nargis said that at present sports other than cricket are also being appreciated in Pakistan.–Agencies