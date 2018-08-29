Share:

MULTAN-Journalists, civil society activists, lawyers, politicians and common citizens staged a big protest against the proposed contest of blasphemous sketches announced by a parliamentarian of the Netherlands. The protest was held at Nawan Shehr Chowk wherein the participants demanded the government to sever diplomatic ties with Holland and shut down its embassy in Islamabad.

The protesters also urged upon the people to boycott all Dutch products and mark November 9, as black day if the decision to hold the blasphemous contest planned for November 9, is not withdrawn.

The demo was organised by Tehreek Hurmat-e-Rasool and Majlis Khairul Amal, Media Workers Association, Multan Press Club and other religious parties participated in it.

The protesters signed a large banner which would be presented to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as a token of protest. The protesters carried out non-stop sloganeering against Holland and burnt Dutch flags.

Later on, addressing a seminar, Allama Farooq Khan Saedi, MPA Sabeen Qul, Allama Khalid Mahmood Nadem, Qari Hidayat Ullah, Shakil Anjum and others stressed upon the government to take the issue to UN forthwith.

They said that although the Prime Minister had declared that Pakistan would protest against Holland at the UN, yet the issue should be raised at all international forums immediately. They declared that they would continue protest until action is taken against those involved in the satanic act.

They asked people to completely boycott all Dutch products to send a strong message to the world. They warned that the satanic attempt would push the world towards destruction and it may spark a world war.