CHINIOT-NNI-A Pakistani child, Qamar Muneer Akbar, registered his name among the world record holders by acing in British Ordinary Level (O-levels) Chemistry examinations. Interestingly, the eight-year-old child from Chiniot broke the record of his sister Sitara who made this feat in 2011. While, at the age of 10, she had first set the record for passing O-level Biology.

Akbar expressed his wish to make his country proud. The little genius insists that country could witness positive change if education is made public for all.

His sister, Sitara Brooj Akbar, at the age of 11, had passed six O’level subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

In addition to this honour, Sitara also holds the title of being the youngest Pakistani candidate of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and successfully attained seven bands out of nine, scoring 7.5 in the testing system.

At the time of her daughter’s feat in 2011, Sitara’s mother had said that her daughter aims at becoming a top researcher in the field of biochemistry.

Girl ‘raped’ at house





KASUR-A teenage girl was allegedly raped at her house in suburban village no. 25 here the other day. The rape-victim submitted an application to Pattoki Saddr police stating that suspect Abu Sufyan entered her house after learning that she was alone. She alleged that the suspect allegedly raped her and also tortured her when she offered resistance. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

Rising robberies panic citizens





KASUR-Concerns as dacoits in Kasur district seem to have carte blanche to loot citizens without being intercepted.

As per police sources, a number of citizens were deprived of valuables i.e. cash, gold ornaments, motorcycles, etc.

Two dacoits riding a motorbike came to the material store owned by Mehr Munir and looted Rs30,000 at gunpoint. In Pattoki Saddr, two dacoits snatched Rs16,000 from a citizen namely Owais Sabir on Chunian Road. In Pakka Qila, thieves stole the motor bike of a Class-X student, Shah Zeb, parked outside his house. In Bonga Ganda Singh, thieves took away the motorbike of Imran from his house.

Police registered cases and were investigating.