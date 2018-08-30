Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday affirmed that the Pakistan would continue to give full moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of held Kashmir in their legitimate struggle to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and discussed the current situation in occupied Kashmir, said a foreign ministry statement.

The AJK Prime Minister briefed the Foreign Minister about the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

While highlighting the findings of the Report of United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Prime Minister regretted that instead of addressing the concerns raised in the Report on human rights violations in held Kashmir perpetrated by the occupation forces, India had exacerbated its repression in Kashmir with the imposition of Governor Rule and condemned to brutal use of force. “The assassination of veteran Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari just hours after his tweet in favour of the OHCHR Report is yet another proof of Indian atrocities in Kashmir,” he added.

Foreign Minister said that the OHCHR Report with its categorical focus on human rights abuses in Kashmir caught India completely off-guard.

He welcomed the recommendation of the OHCHR Report to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to investigate gross and systematic human rights violations in Kashmir. He said that if India really had nothing to hide, then it should allow the independent observers’ access to Kashmir.

Foreign Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the Ministry and Pakistani Missions aboard to underscore the importance of the OHCHR Report and stated that Pakistan will continue to draw attention to the findings of the Report at international forums.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister reciprocated the sincere wishes of Crown Prince, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

In a meeting with UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, he remarked that forging cordial relations with UAE would be one of the priorities of his government, as being an important trade and investment partner of Pakistan and home to 1.6 million strong Pakistani Diaspora, UAE had a special place in the hearts of Pakistani people.

Paying tribute to late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister stated that he was a true friend of Pakistan and architect of Pakistan-UAE relations.

He expressed deep appreciation for Crown Prince, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s unwavering support to the cause of polio eradication in Pakistan and other development and humanitarian projects undertaken by the UAE in the far flung and disasters afflicted areas, under UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme.

The Foreign Minister expressed the hope to meet the Foreign Minister of UAE, on the margins of 73rd UNGA in New York next month, to give the much needed impetus to bilateral ties, after a lull period of five years.

He strongly proposed revival of leadership level contacts between the two countries and an early convening of Joint Ministerial Commission, to put the relations back on an upward trajectory.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi welcomed the proposals made by the Foreign Minister and expressed the desire of UAE leadership to work closely with the new leadership in Pakistan, to push forward their people-oriented agenda.

They agreed to expedite signing of visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passport holders and rationalization of business visa fee on reciprocal basis.

The UAE Ambassador extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister to participate in Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE later this year. The Foreign Minister conveyed his greetings and best wishes for the leadership and people of UAE.