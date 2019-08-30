Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited formations of Strike Corps.

The Army Chief was briefed in detail on the state of operational preparedness of the Strike Corps, which has critical and decisive role in war.

The COAS reviewed the state of preparedness, training standards and high morale of the force, said the military spokesman in a tweet.

“Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war. Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence,” Director General Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the COAS as having told the soldiers during his visit.

FOREIGN MEDIA TEAM VISITS LOC

APP adds: A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LOC) to acquaint themselves about the ceasefire violations by Indian troops that had been deliberately targeting civilian population.

They were also given detailed briefing about the prevailing situation and Indian ceasefire violations, knowingly targeting civilian population, and making mockery of the international human rights laws.

The visiting correspondents freely interacted with local populace and asked multiple questions to gauge and evaluate the frequency and trends of firing by the Indian troops.

The people while recording their reactions on the continued locking down of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir under curfew said that their heartbeats were with their brothers and sisters across the LOC.

They said that they shared the grievances of those living across the LOC and expressed complete solidarity with them. They urged upon the international community to play its role to help them get out from the clutches of the oppressor.