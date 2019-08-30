Share:

HAFIZABAD - A police constable, Gulfam, was critically injured when two notorious criminals opened firing on a police team on Gujranwala Road near railway gate in broad daylight here on Thursday.

According to a police source, Muhafiz Squad constables - Gulfam, Raza and Head Constable Shehzad Qaiser stopped the suspects to check them near the railway gate but the criminals opened indiscriminate fire on them. However, Gulfam and others displayed courage as they chased the accused and arrested them. The criminals were later on identified as Faisal s/o Shafiq of Faisalabad and Jamshed Zafar s/o Zafar Iqbal who, according to police, were involved in 15 cases of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and other heinous crimes. The injured Gulfam was shifted to the Trauma Centre where RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi and DPO Sajid Kiani visited to enquire after the health of injured Gulfam. They appreciated the courage and bravery of injured constable Gulfam, Shahzad Qaiser and Muhammad Raza and awarded them cash prizes for their bravery. A case has been registered against the criminals accordingly.