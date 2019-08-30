Share:

GUJRANWALA - Foodpanda, the on-demand international food delivery service, has added the city of food lovers, Gujranwala, as the latest city to offer its app-ordering food services in the already growing market in Pakistan. With this foodpanda has opened up a world of exciting flavours to the residents of Gujranwala from the comfort of their homes. People from restaurant industry, the media, food, lifestyle bloggers and top customers of foodpanda, all overjoyed, came together to celebrate foodpanda’s official launch in the city with the city adorned with its distinctive pink colour hoardings. The residents of Gujranwala will now be able to order a variety of food from over 200 restaurant partners right to their homes, offices and even outdoor hotspots, increasing convenience for users and providing restaurant partners with a new avenue to reach customers.