The government has banned narcotics in Tubat, yet it is available like the other things of daily usage. Before it was being sold in a hideously but nowadays it is being sold like sugar and salt. Even, the students of high schools can access it very easily as it is available in utility shops and on stalls. Narcotics are divesting our teenagers. I suggest everyone stay away from narcotics to avail a happy and prosperous life. And I plea to the concerned authorities to decline and shut narcotics from our societies so that we give our attention the education and to our future.

ASAD WAHID,

Kech.