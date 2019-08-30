Share:

Lahore - Punjab Law Minister Raja Bashara has said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan, the solidarity day with Kashmiri people will be held with full vigour. Presiding over a meeting at Town Hall Thursday, the minister said security will be provided to the participants of the rallies. He told the meeting that large gatherings would be held at Faisal Chowk and Regal Chowk on Friday. He made request to the public for turning up to the solidarity events today. He said: The government employees are also Pakistani citizens who feel the same emotions and sentiments with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Chief Minister has also given representation to the oposition in the Punjab Kashmir committee.” “We have invited the opposition to participate in the event.A strong message should be sent to India and the world that Pakistan as a nation is standing firmly behind Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom. I appeal to the nation to pray for Kashmiri people during the Juma congregations.” Later, the minister visited Faisal Chowk to review the arrangements made by the district administration to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.