KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected the petition against the removal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal as “Garbage Project Director”.

During the hearing, PSP chief’s attorney Iqbal Kazmi told the court that Kamal was removed after mere hours.

The judge asked Kamal’s lawyer what the laws were behind his appointment in the first place. Have you come here to make play around, asked Justice Shafi Siddiqui.

When the appointment was not made according to the law, how can you come here about your removal, asked the court. “Tell us what laws allow appointments like this,” the judge asked.

The lawyer argued that if the appointment was not made according to the law, it meant the mayor was incompetent. On August 28, a petition was filed in the SHC against the removal of former Karachi Mayor as “Project Director Garbage”.

The applicant in his plea had stated that Kamal was appointed by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on August 26 and was removed from his post on very next day, without fulfilling the legal obligations.

“The move of sacking PSP chief should be declared null and void and he should be given a chance to clean the city”, the applicant further stated in his plea.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal and local government secretary have been made respondents in the petition.