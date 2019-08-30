Share:

Lahore - The Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has welcomed the prime minister announcement to fight the case of Kashmir till its logical conclusion. Talking to the media on Thursday, he said every Pakistani will participate in Kashmir-hour event on Friday noon. Besides this, he said, the JI had also planned a massive protest march in Karachi on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of the IOK. Senator Siraj asked the government to go to the every extent to fight the case of Kashmir. Expressing concern over the complete blockade and curfew which entered 25th day in the entire held region, Siraj warned the world over humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. He said reports were coming about the severe shortage of food and medicines from the valley. If the besieged people of the valley were not provided immediate support, he warned, it would cost thousands of lives. Also, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has submitted its annual accounts statement before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). JI spokesman Qaisar Sharif said in a statement on Thursday that JI Naib Amir Mian Aslam submitted the accounts detail to ECP at Islamabad office . He added that the JI did this practice every year.