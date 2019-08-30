Share:

LAHORE - Some 460 employees of the District Council, Mianwali, have not been paid their salaries for the past nine months, the Lahore High Court was informed on Thursday.

Justice Shahif Waheed, who heard the petitions of these employees, was informed that although the employees made requests to relevant authorities many a time, their submissions went unheeded. Even the local government secretary did not pass any order in for the purpose. The court held the petitions maintainable and ordered the local government secretary to submit his point of view.

Health workers regularisation plea

The LHC on Thursday reserved its verdict on services regularization petitions filed by 206 allied health professionals of the district and tehsil hospitals across the province. They argued that they were recruited on contract in grade 17 two years ago, but have not been regularized so far. The Punjab advocate general opposed the plea and said new recruitments would be made against these posts through the public service commission. He said since the petitioners had been recruited on contract their petitions should be dismissed as non maintainable.

WAPDA restrained from charging quarter tariff

The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained WAPDA from charging quarter tariff adjustment surcharge from its commercial and industrial consumers. The order was passed during the hearing of some 50 petitions filed by Afaq Danyal Stell Mills and others. The court also sought replies from the LESCO and NEPRA. The petitioners’ counsel argued that the recovery of the said surcharge was unlawful, in conflict with Article 10-A of the Constitution.