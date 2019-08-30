Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed a petition in the Accountability Court (AC) seeking contempt proceedings for non-provision of air-conditioning facility at jail. The court issued notices to Adiala Jail Superintendent and sought reply till Friday (today). At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded that his client was not given facilities of air-conditioning and refrigerator in jail. He said that jail administration was not complying with the court orders. He said that his client would bear the expenditures of these facilities at his own. Meanwhile, the same court also allowed Sardar Latif Khosa to meet his client and former Pesident Asif Ali Zardari who was currently in jail in fake accounts references. Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the application of legal team of the former pesident. The court ordered that the legal team could meet Zardari at 2 pm on this day.