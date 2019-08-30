Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) yesterday due his unstable medical situation where doctors suggested his physiotherapy, The Nation has learnt. Zardari was brought to the PIMS cardiac centre by jail authorities where he was examined by a medical board comprising senior doctors. Officials said that the medical board headed by Dr. Naeem Malik, Neurosurgeon Dr. Abid and Physiotherapist Dr. Sharjeel examined the medical situation of the former president. PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that Zardari was brought to the hospital after he complained about pain in backbone and weakness. He said that after the initial examination doctors advised for physiotherapy of the former president. He said that physiotherapy will start after a latest machine for the therapy is arranged in the hospital. The official said that on the recommendations of the medical board, the hospital will conduct different medical tests of the former president which might continue for two days. Earlier, the PIMS administration requested the city administration to convert the cardiac centre private ward into sub-jail after the shifting of Zardari there.

Zardari was brought to the hospital with heavy security arrangements while meetings were not allowed with him.

However, his personal belongings were provided to him brought by his servants.

Talking to media, PPP leader senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that Zardari was brought to the hospital in critical situation.

He said that his lawyer Latif Khosa was also not permitted to meet him as the chief commissioner has banned all meetings with him.