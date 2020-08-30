Share:

KARACHI/Hyderabad-Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, will be observed today (Sunday) across the city with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala. Small and big processions will be taken out from different parts of the city on the day.

The main procession will be taken out from Nishter Park, which, after passing through its traditional routes, will culminate at Imam Bargah Hussania Irania Kharadar. Ulema and Zakireen, in their sermons, will shed light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Huge contingents of police have been deployed along the routes of processions and around imambargahs to avert any untoward incident.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Police said that at least 6,368 policemen have been deputed along the routes of processions while 90 snipers of the Special Security Unit (SSU) have also been asked to take positions at the imambargahs and along the routes.

The spokesperson added that 1,095 officials of the Traffic Police had also been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the time of processions.

Police have appealed to the people to keep an eye on their surroundings and report to its helpline in case they notice any suspicious activity.

A spokesperson for Sindh Rangers said that foolproof security measures had been taken for the main procession.

He said that all connecting streets would be sealed and Rangers personnel would be deployed along the route of the main procession.

Snipers would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings situation at the route of the main mourning procession, the spokesperson added.

In a message on the Youm-e-Ashur on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the people to “follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (RA) by resisting tyranny, falsehood and oppression.”

“Tyranny and falsehood wherever they may be, whether nearer the home or far away, whether in Kashmir or in Palestine, must be fought and the tyrant’s head put down,” he said. Torture and enforced disappearances were also a form of tyranny and the Youm-e-Ashur this year is significant also as it falls on the eve of International Day of the Disappeared, he said, and added, “On this day, therefore, let us also condemn and resist the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity anywhere in the world.

Falsehood and oppression was a weapon employed by militants and extremists, he said, and asked the people to be watchful against the designs of the fanatics. “Today we reiterate our resolve to never submit before oppression and injustice nor let the evil triumph over the good and the noble,” the PPP chairman said. On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala and pray that may Allah be pleased with them all.

Police finalise security PLAN for 10th Muharram

Hyderabad police have finalised security arrangements for the 10th Muharram processions and majalis.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that around 200 mourning processions, including the central procession, would be taken out in the city on Youm-e-Ashur.

He told that the SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio had ordered deployment of 3,000 policemen for security of the processions.

The central procession, which would start from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah, would be guarded by 900 policemen, including the commandos of Rapid Response Force (RRF), he added.

He further told that 1,400 policemen would be deployed for security of the rest of processions while 700 policemen would perform duty along the processions of Tazia.

The spokesman further said that seven walkthrough gates had been installed at the entrance of the central procession near the Qadam Gah.

“A central control room, equipped with the CCTV cameras, has also been set up along the central procession’s route,” he informed.

The police have also set up pickets at the entrance and exit points of the city.

Separately, the spokesman said that the police had also carried out combing operations in the city taluka during which the Force searched hotels and checked identities of the people staying there.