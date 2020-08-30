Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 6,600 fully equipped cops and officers would impart security duty to shield the main procession of Youm-e-Ashur and other Majalis in the city today (Sunday).

“Some 3,000 cops have been assigned the task to protect the main procession of Youm-e-Ashur while 3,600 cops will protect the other processions and Majalis to be taken out/held in various parts of city,” informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Besides main procession of Youm-e-Ashur, there are 64 small and big processions and 113 majalis to be taken out/organised in the district.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have finalised the foolproof security plan for shielding the main procession of Youm-e-Ashur and other small and big processions and majalis in the district.

He said a control-room has been set up in CPO Office to monitor the security arrangements and to keep a vigil on the suspicious elements. He added police are fully prepared to tackle any kind of threat. He said the police along with officials of Special Branch of Punjab Police conducted the search of routes of main procession. He said all the streets, roads and diversions adjacent to main route have also been sealed with barbed wires and other obstacles.

“We will provide a three-layer security to participants of main procession and walk through gates are to be installed at all the entry points. Each and every mourner will be allowed after thorough body search,” the spokesman said adding that very professional sharp shooters would be deputed on the rooftops along with the route of main procession for ensuring security and safety of participants.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police have buckled up to provide foolproof security to participants of main procession and other processions and majalis in the city. He asked the ulemas, volunteers and managements of processions to cooperate with cops on duty.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP), under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, have announced a comprehensive traffic plan to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and other road users on Youm-e-Ashur and for procession of 11 Muharram ul Harram to be taken out at Chuhur Chowk.

According to SI Kashif Saroosh, the spokesman to CTO, some nine DSPs, 41 inspectors, 604 traffic wardens and 133 traffic assistants would perform duty on 10th Muharram to control traffic rush and to facilitate the mourners of main procession. He said all the roads leading to route of main procession have been blocked while diversions have also been installed to avoid traffic rush.

He said CTP has also finalised the traffic plan for 11th Muharram. According to traffic plan, a total of four DSPs, 12 inspectors, 120 traffic wardens and 33 traffic assistants have been deputed to ease traffic flow during procession. He said Peshawar Road would remain block from Chairing Cross to Pirwadhai Morr till culmination of procession. He said the traffic going Peshawar from Saddar would be diverted to Westridge, Marble Factory and IJP Road from Chairing Cross. He asked the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens for ensuring security of their own and the mourners.