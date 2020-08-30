Share:

KARACHI - The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the people to follow in the footsteps of Imam Hussain (AS) in resisting tyranny, falsehood and oppression.

In a message on the Yom-e-Ashur on Sunday he said tyranny and falsehood wherever it may be, whether nearer the home or far away, whether in Kashmir or in Palestine, must be fought and the tyrant’s designs should be foiled.

Torture and enforced disappearances were also a form of tyranny and the Yom-e-Ashur this year was significant also as it fell on the eve of international day of the disappeared, Bilawal said.

He said on this day therefore we should also condemn and resist the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity no matter where they were committed across the world.

Falsehood and oppression was a weapon employed by militants and extremists, he said and asked the people to be watchful against the designs of the fanatics.

“Today we reiterate our resolve never to submit before oppression and injustice nor let the evil triumph over the good and the noble”, the PPP Chairman said.

Separately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers to laud the measures taken by them during the rain spell that wrought havoc in the port city.

The PPP chairman during his telephonic conversations sought information pertaining to the relief measures taken after the heavy spell of rainfall by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers holding portfolios of public health engineering and local government.

Bilawal was informed that the efforts to drain rainwater in parts of the province were underway in a speedy manner and all available resources were being utilized for the purpose. The PPP chairman asked the chief minister and the provincial ministers to make an estimation of losses from recent rainfall.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed profound grief over the loss of lives during the rain and urged upon the federal and provincial governments to announce a special package for rain-affectees.