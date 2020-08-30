Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that although many governments completed their tenures, many people came into power and went but Karachi always remained victim of political statements. "All major political parties have been in power in Karachi, there was governor's rule also, mayors and administrators were also posted but regretfully nothing has been done except passing blame on each other", he said while referring to situation of the port city after heavy rains. Ch Shujaat Hussain said that all were merely providing lip service without doing anything to facilitate hapless citizens of business hub of the country. He suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally visit Karachi and stay there at least for one week to assess the situation and ensure implementation of measures. He said that problem of Karachi was not that of power but of forming policy about administrative matters.