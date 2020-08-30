Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Saturday said that government had expanded welfare schemes to each and every needy man in the country to help them come out from social and economical crisis.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremonies of water schemes held at two different areas of District Swat including Kanju and Kabal.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai were also accompanied Murad Saeed. Federal Minister said that the PTI government is focusing on welfare of the people and trying to make the life of the common man easier.

PTI led government to provide free medical treatment to poor people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Health Insaaf Card which was a revolutionary initiative adding work was underway on power projects including water supply schemes which would facilitate the people.

Murad Saeed said that approval has been granted for construction of three universities and a Children Hospital for NA-4, Swat-III.

He informed that construction work on Chakdara-Fatehpur Motorway would soon be started while billions of rupees have been granted for development projects in Swat.

Federal Minister said that the journey of development would continue and the lives of the common man would be changed with the establishment of universities, dental colleges, children’s hospitals and other projects in the area.

CM satisfies with Muharram security arrangements

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the Control Room set up at the Home Department to review security arrangements put in place for Muharram across the province.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanauallah Abbasi, Secretary Home, Ikramullah and high-up’s were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the security arrangements and other necessary measures to ensure the peaceful holding of Muharram processions and Majalis with special focus on 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province. It was informed that Muharram processions and Majalis are held in fourteen districts of the province for which foolproof security arrangements have been made with special focus on the sensitive areas.

Control rooms have also been set up at district level to closely monitor and coordinate security arrangements for Muharram processions.