KARACHI-Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has expressed grave concern over prolonged suspension of power supply in the provincial capital since the city received heavy showers on Thursday, and said non-restoration of power supply by K-Electric (K-E) even after the passage of two days was beyond his comprehension.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K-Electric Monis Alvi over telephone on Saturday, the governor urged him for ensuring early restoration of power supply to the city.

Imran Ismail said that prolonged loadshedding had multiplied the miseries of citizens in the rain-hit city. CEO told the governor that the supply of electricity was suspended to prevent people from being electrocuted.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said on Saturday that he had directed K-Electric to restore electricity supply in the metropolis by this evening. He said that they were in contact with the power supply company.

Over 90 pc of KE’s feeders

powered: spokesperson

Over 90 percent of KE’s feeders had been powered with teams working throughout the night for power restoration, said spokesperson for the power utility here on Saturday.

She added that rainwater had entered over 50 percent of KE’s substations during record-breaking rains in the mega city. “Parts of the city where supply of electricity has been restored include among others Lee Market, Moosa Lane, Garden, parts of Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi and Lyari, Korangi, I.I Chundrigar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, University road, North Karachi, Malir, DHA phase 1, 2 and 8,” the spokesperson said, and added, “Field staff is working at remaining locations as well, while restoration work is impeded in some phases of DHA, Saddar, Clifton and Orangi since water had entered substations.” “Our teams are working with the district and city administration teams to simultaneously drain out accumulated water and dry sensitive electrical equipments before powering the substations,” the spokesperson concluded.