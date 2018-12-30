Share:

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday has said that upcoming mini-budget is geared toward increasing investments and growth.

Commenting on an article published in a newspaper via his Twitter account today, he said Finance Minister Asad Umar will announce a three-year roadmap to revive the economy of the country.

Asad had assured that he had enough cushion to settle an IMF package, he further wrote.