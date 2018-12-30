Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of the Pakistan Army as the progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of the province.

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border would further improve the security situation, the COAS said while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting here at the General Headquarters, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release issued here.

During the meeting, the security situation in Balochistan was discussed.

Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for the execution of socio-economic development projects as part of the Khushhal Balochistan Programme.

Balochistan chief minister also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the country.

The CM Balochistan also requested the PM for cooperation in solving all problems including economic problems of the province especially shortage of development funds and missing persons issue.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and some members of Balochistan cabinet were also present in the meeting.

Iranian envoy calls on CJCSC

Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honardost met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmod Hayat at GHQ, Rawalpindi, on Saturday. As per statement of ISPR, “Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.”