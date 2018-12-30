Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would face more solid cases than Nawaz Sharif as there were 1000 times strong documented evidence available against him. Addressing a press conference at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said that both parties, PPP and PML-N, should wait as several more cases were in pipeline against their leaders. He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should resign from his office after corruption charges. “I will request Prime Minister Imran Khan to make me a member of the PAC to face Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.